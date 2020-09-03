Oppenheimer starts off coverage on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) with an Outperform rating.

"We view WKHS as the leading EV last-mile delivery truck platform with critical design and operating system advantages, notably a substantial weight advantage versus competition which is positioned to leverage a flexible manufacturing model. Additionally, we believe WKHS has a substantial lead in integrated drone delivery technology and testing experience."

As for catalysts, analyst Colin Rusch points to the potential for an award from the U.S. Postal Service, a ramp of licensee Lordstown Motors and new delivery orders from the pipeline