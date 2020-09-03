SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is said to be considering a bid for TikTok (BDNCE) operations in India, according to Bloomberg.

The app is currently banned in India, along with other Chinese apps accused of stealing data, but TikTok has continued to pay workers there nonetheless.

And the India operations have been floated in various deal considerations for TikTok, along with the operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Reports last month suggesting that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was looking to buy a bigger piece included the India unit, and a reported outreach from Centricus and Triller included the India operations in a bid for TikTok's U.S., Australia and New Zealand units.