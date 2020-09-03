Nasdaq slumps as the hot stocks face selling pressure

The market's much-loved issues are getting the cold shoulder as big tech and momentum sell off.

The S&P is down 0.5% , the Dow is flat and the Nasdaq is off 1.5% .

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the weakest sector, down 2%, followed by Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC).

All the Fab 5 megacaps are down more than 1%, with Facebook and a suddenly-stumbling Apple bringing up the rear.

But the rest of the market is showing some life. Cyclical stocks are joining defensives, which outperformed yesterday. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are posting the biggest gains and seven out of 11 sectors are in the green.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is showing some strength after struggling for two weeks, but the gains may be a bit tenuous. Crude futures are down 1.8% , pushing closer to testing $40 per barrel.

Interest rates are under pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.64%, off about 1 basis point. The closely-watched jobless claims figures showed a substantial decline at first blush, but that was due mainly to a change in the formula for seasonal adjustments. On an unadjusted basis, claims rose and the number of people claiming some kind of assistance rose by 2.2M.