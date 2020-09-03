Carnival (CCL +9.5% ) trades higher after disclosing plans to resume sailing operations for Italy-based Costa Cruises on September 6 and Germany-based AIDA Cruises on November 1.

The brands will begin in a gradual, phased-in manner with six initial ships and limited itineraries, becoming the first two of the company's nine global cruise line brands to resume operations.

The company says Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises have developed a comprehensive set of health and hygiene protocols to help facilitate a safe, healthy return to cruise vacations.

Shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL +6.3% ), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND +3.9% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +7.5% ) are also higher.

The bull vs bear debate this summer on Carnival has been pretty lively.