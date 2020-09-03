For its previously announced LOI with DeDonato Enterprises, Canna Consumer Goods (OTCPK:CBMJ) announced that purchase price to acquire DeDonato is $2M, consisting of $200K cash, $1.8M note, and potential restricted stock with a two-year hold.

Agreement also indicates various management incentives for exceeding revenue growth expectations along with maintaining current gross margins.

Currently, DeDonato generates about 55% of its annualized revenue of $2M online merchandise sales; 25% of revenue is advertising.

With customary due diligence to be completed in the upcoming three weeks, the company expects to close the transaction in September.