Aditx Therapeutics (ADTX -6.9% ) announces that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Salveo Diagnostics, a company focused on end-to-end personalized medicine solutions aimed at preventing, stopping, and reversing the epidemic of chronic disease.

The company will seek to utilize Salveo’s facilities and capabilities as a launching pad for commercializing AditxtScore starting in Q4, 2020.

“We believe that the AditxtScore platform will add to the abilities of the diagnostic industry as Aditxt continues to introduce applications, such as predicting immune responses to vaccination and early detection of Type I Diabetes, among others. We look forward to partnering with the team at Aditxt to pursuing and expanding commercial and consumer opportunities in the health and wellness space, ultimately resulting in better health for consumers of all ages.”, says CEO Mark Chapman.