Costco (COST +0.7% ) is only up slightly after impressing analysts once again with a monthly sales report that displayed broad underlying strength.

Oppenheimer: "We look very favorably upon another robust monthly sales delivery from COST. August adjusted comps (ex. gas and the Labor Day shift) increased 15.1% in the US, with two-year comp trends remaining strong at +21.0%, consistent with July. Broad-based strength continued with double-digit momentum in all core merchandising categories including an acceleration in the hardlines category. The food categories moderated for the first time in recent months further pointing to the end of the grocery boom. As we look forward, we continue to see a strong case for outperformance from here and the potential for a special dividend in 2021."

Bank of America: "Core merchandise categories continued to perform well despite the roll off of stimulus benefits and potential slow start to the back-to-school season, particularly in Discretionary categories which saw m/m acceleration. Food & Sundries were up mid-teens % y/y, Fresh Foods up low-twenties %, Hardlines up high-twenties % (vs. mid-twenties in July), and Softlines up mid-teens % (vs. low-teens in July)."

Both firms increase their price targets on Costco to $400 after taking in the monthly sales report. The average Wall Street price target on Costco is $351.79.