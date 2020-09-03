CB2 Insights announces CAD$3M private placement

CB2 Insights (OTCQB:CBIIF -2.9%) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20M units at a price of $0.15 per unit.
Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one purchase warrant
Company received a definitive lead order of CAD $2M from Merida Capital Partners and Affiliates.
Expected gross proceeds are CAD$ 3M, net proceeds to be used for corporate purposes and in accordance with its three-pronged growth plan which include growth through current services, new services and potential acquisitions.
Offering is expected to close on or about September 23, 2020.