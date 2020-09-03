U.S. Patent & Trademark Office issued INmune Bio ( INMB -0.8% ) patent titled "IN VIVO PRIMING OF NATURAL KILLER CELLS" covering a method for treating cancer using INKmune, a natural killer cell priming technology.

Patent expires in 2036.

"Natural killer cells are an important component of the immune system. INKmune enhances a patient’s own NK cells to more efficiently recognize and combat the proliferation of cancer," CEO RJ Tesi, M.D. commented.

INKmune First Patient highrisk MDS Trial is expected in 2H20, while first patient ovarian cancer is expected in 1H21, as per latest Investor Presentation.

On a YTD basis, the stock generated 68.6% while Wall Street Analyst rating is Bullish.