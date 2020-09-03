Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP +4.7% ) enrolls first participant in its Phase 3 RALLY study (TNX-CY-F306) of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder that is thought to result from amplified sensory and pain signaling.

RALLY is the Company’s second of two pivotal Phase 3 studies of TNX-102 SL, a proprietary sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine HCl.

The two-arm trial is expected to enroll ~470 patients. The primary endpoint is daily diary pain severity score change (TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg vs. placebo) from baseline, analyzed by mixed model repeated measures with multiple imputation.

If the RALLY study maintains current enrollment timelines and objectives, it is expected to report topline data in H2 2021.

An interim analysis of the first of the current fibromyalgia trials, RELIEF, is expected in September, with topline results expected in Q4 2020.

Positive outcomes in both trials may potentially support NDA submission in H2 2022.

TNX-102 SL is also in development for agitation in Alzheimer’s disease and alcohol use disorder.