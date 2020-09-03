Cohen & Company's second SPAC, INSU Acquisition II (INAQU), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses or entities in the insurance industry has priced its upsized initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit, for gross proceeds of $200M (from $175M).

The company's units will kick-off trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A common stock at $11.50.

Closing date is September 8, 2020

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units.