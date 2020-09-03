The replacement of aging equipment fleets, global fiscal stimulus driving infrastructure projects, commodity-related capex spending growth, and dealer restock are among the catalysts, says analyst Jay Van Sciver.
He sees Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) as outperforming in its sector by more than 40%.
As for the shares, they're up about 65% from the March lows, about flat YTD, and up 22% year-over-year (they're higher by 1% in today's session). The current annualized dividend yield is 2.76%.
Here's a shot of Caterpillar vs. 3M and Deere over the past year. CAT's performance is right in the middle.