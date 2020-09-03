ePlus and Mobile Heartbeat team up to enhance clinical workflow and patient care

ePlus (PLUS -1.8% ) partners with Mobile Heartbeat to provide MH-CURE, a Unified Clinical Communication platform, to healthcare organizations looking to enhance clinical workflows and patient care.

It provides professional support services and the value-added ability to finance the technology through the ePlus financial services organization.

“Empowering hospital staff with enterprise-wide communications is critical to providing high quality patient care and ensuring safe and efficient operations. Mobile Heartbeat’s solution allows hospitals to optimize workflows to elevate care delivery, which makes an immediate positive impact on both clinicians and patients.” says George Pashardis, vice president of healthcare at ePlus.

