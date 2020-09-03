BMO Capital checks in on the containerboard sector, where demand is said to very healthy for some players.

"We have been in touch with a variety of containerboard brokers, privately held integrated producers and independent box makers. Based on our feedback, it appears that corrugated box demand is quite strong at the moment. Just how strong, depends on geography and customer mix," updates the firm.

"At the same time, most respondents were skeptical about a potential autumn price hike. The skeptics point to pending capacity additions as well as several other issues. For BMO, the key issue is whether the market leaders want to boost the incentives for new capacity and new competitors."