Expanding its distribution into new markets, Cinedigm (CIDM +1.6% ) and Atmosphere, streaming service for businesses – known for its network of free content channels, entered into a content distribution agreement for The Bob Ross Channel.

The channel will be made available across the Atmosphere streaming service currently seen in 10K+ businesses with a reach of 500K+ viewers/day.

The free-to-stream channel will provide opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audience with regular ad breaks.

Atmosphere platform, created in 2019, has grown 2.5x and is currently adding ~1K new venues/month; Nielson statistics reveal that it generates 600M audience ad impressions per month.

