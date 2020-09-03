30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 2.93% for the week ending Sept. 3, 2020, up from 2.91% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 3.49% a this time a year ago.

Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater points out that the 10-year Treasury rate has "increased modestly" over the past month while mortgage spreads have declined. "Spreads may decline even further but the rise in Treasury rates will make it difficult for mortgage rates to fall much more over the next few weeks," he said.

15-year FRM averages 2.42% vs. 2.46% in the prior week and 3.00% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 2.93% vs. 2.91% a week earlier and 3.30% a year ago.

Mortgage rates staying near record lows aren't helping homebuilder stocks today — iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB -3.1% ); by name, D.R. Horton (DHI -3.6% ), KB Home (KBH -3.1% ), PulteGroup (PHM -3.7% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -3.4% ), and Lennar (LEN -4.3% ).

Mortgage REITs are mixed, though the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) rises 0.3%; by name, Annaly Capital Management (NLY -0.2% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.1% ), Chimera Investment (CIM +1.1% ), Two Harbors (TWO +0.6% ), and Armour Residential (ARR -1.1% ).

