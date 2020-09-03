Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew O'Connor upgrades JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.6% ) and Bank of America (BAC +0.9% ) to Buy from Hold as he sees several upcoming catalysts driving their stocks meaningfully higher.

The upgrades reflect "more confidence in a continued macro recovery, the massive lag in bank stocks vs. the overall market, attractive absolute valuations of bank stocks, likely solid pre-provision net revenue trends in both 3Q and 4Q of this year, and arguably lower credit risk than we feared a couple months ago," O'Connor wrote.

Lifts price BAC price target to $29 from $27 and JPM's to $115 from $105.

See BAC and JPM's total return vs. the S&P 500 over the past six months: