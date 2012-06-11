Online travel service providers outperformed a bit today thanks to a bullish note from Pac...

Jun. 11, 2012 5:20 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPE, TRIPBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Online travel service providers outperformed a bit today thanks to a bullish note from Pac Crest's Chad Bartley, who says a survey conducted by his firm indicates the companies' spending on travel ads was strong in May. The survey didn't turn up any sign Priceline (PCLN -0.4%) had significantly cut its ad spending, and found Expedia (EXPE +0.4%) to be especially aggressive in buying ads. Ad spending on TripAdvisor (TRIP -0.2%) is said to be holding steady.
