The presidential race isn't the only item on the ballot that companies are concerned about. Proposition 15 in California, if passed, could increase the amount of property tax some office REITs pay, according to BofA Securities analyst James Feldman.

If passed, the legislation would repeal Proposition 13 in relation to commercial property taxes; Prop 13 sets 1975 as the base year for commercial property tax valuation assessments and limits annual value increases to 2%/year with a 1% base tax rate and the base year only resets when properties trade or significant improvements are made to the property.

Prop 13's methodology will remain intact for residential properties.

If passed, the state would reassess commercial and industrial properties at market value and maintain a 1% base tax rate, with reassessments starting as early as 2022-2023 and updates occurring every three years.

Feldman calculates the biggest tax impact would fall on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) followed by Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE), in that order.

The analyst does warn that there are a lot of caveats to his conclusions. The amount of impact will depend upon: