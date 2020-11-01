S&P sees global debt-to-GDP surging to 2009 crisis levels in 2020
- S&P Global Ratings sees global debt, as a percentage of GDP, swelling to a record 265% this year, and insolvencies and defaults rising to levels not seen since the 2009 crisis.
- A near-term crisis, though, is unlikely given the expected economic recovery, a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-2021, favorable financing conditions, and sovereign, corporate and household spending and borrowing behaviors, according to a report by S&P research.
- "The heavier corporate debt will delay the recovery of credit metrics beyond 2022 for the hardest hit sectors (such as airlines, leisure and oil and gas)," they wrote.
- Defaults are poised to rise substantially as government support measures taper. Among U.S. corporate borrowers, default rates could double by mid-2021 to 12.5%.
- S&P projects that global corporate debt-to-GDP will surge 15% to 103% in 2020, before declining steadily to 97% by 2023.
- Expects banks globally "to be largely able to continue lending given most major banks' ability to absorb credit losses, before moving back to business as usual by 2023."
- Forecasts credit losses of ~$2.1T for 2020-2021 for banks around the world, with $1.3T this year, more than double the 2019 level.
- Expects "pre-provision earnings will offset these increases, although further upticks would weigh on bank's ratings; inevitably, some banks will incur net operating losses."
- Notes that regulators' responses to the economic shock caused by the pandemic have supported banks' ability to lend.
- Borrower forbearance, though, may mask declining asset quality, the S&P report says.
- Sees global household debt-to-GDP rising 7% to 66% in 2020 and staying at that level to 2023, "as house household turn conservative based on historical behavior in downturns."
- Three-fifths of the higher household debt-to-GDP ratio in 2020 is driven by the decline in GDP.
