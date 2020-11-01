S&P sees global debt-to-GDP surging to 2009 crisis levels in 2020

  • S&P Global Ratings sees global debt, as a percentage of GDP, swelling to a record 265% this year, and insolvencies and defaults rising to levels not seen since the 2009 crisis.
  • A near-term crisis, though, is unlikely given the expected economic recovery, a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-2021, favorable financing conditions, and sovereign, corporate and household spending and borrowing behaviors, according to a report by S&P research.
  • "The heavier corporate debt will delay the recovery of credit metrics beyond 2022 for the hardest hit sectors (such as airlines, leisure and oil and gas)," they wrote.
  • Defaults are poised to rise substantially as government support measures taper. Among U.S. corporate borrowers, default rates could double by mid-2021 to 12.5%.
  • S&P projects that global corporate debt-to-GDP will surge 15% to 103% in 2020, before declining steadily to 97% by 2023.
  • Expects banks globally "to be largely able to continue lending given most major banks' ability to absorb credit losses, before moving back to business as usual by 2023."
  • Forecasts credit losses of ~$2.1T for 2020-2021 for banks around the world, with $1.3T this year, more than double the 2019 level.
  • Expects "pre-provision earnings will offset these increases, although further upticks would weigh on bank's ratings; inevitably, some banks will incur net operating losses."
  • Notes that regulators' responses to the economic shock caused by the pandemic have supported banks' ability to lend.
  • Borrower forbearance, though, may mask declining asset quality, the S&P report says.
  • Sees global household debt-to-GDP rising 7% to 66% in 2020 and staying at that level to 2023, "as house household turn conservative based on historical behavior in downturns."
  • Three-fifths of the higher household debt-to-GDP ratio in 2020 is driven by the decline in GDP.
  • ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, BTO, FNCL
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.