Is Disney (NYSE:DIS) ready to throw its considerable weight behind a mostly streaming world of movie releases?

Yesterday brought the premiere of season 2 of The Mandalorian, its flagship original content offering for Disney+ - timely, since the second season wrapped shooting just before Hollywood locked down productions, and it faces content competition from rivals that's been watered down by those shutdowns.

But as Dan Gallagher notes, the Star Wars series may represent a tipping point toward a future where the studio behind some of Hollywood's biggest ever draws (including Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, X-Men and Indiana Jones, not to mention beloved Disney-branded family fare) reanchors itself on streaming rather than in the cinema.

That view is backed up by Disney's recent reorganization that entrenches power in a new distribution organization to determine where its content ends up.

And that group will favor streaming as a primary focus. Disney had signaled such a move, Gallagher notes, even before Third Point activist investor Dan Loeb urged the company not to bring back its dividend and redirect that cash (and its blockbusters) to streaming.

Each streaming release like The Mandalorian season 2 is another data point along a potential path where theaters play a smaller role; upcoming catalysts in that area could include Nov. 12 earnings, and a Dec. 10 analyst meeting, both coming right around the one-year anniversary of the Disney+ launch.