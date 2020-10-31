Boris Johnson locks down U.K. for a month (updated)

Johnson says there will be a "massive expansion" of rapid COVID tests in a "matter of days".

The U.K. government will extend the furlough out-of-work payment system until December.

The rules will come into effect on Thursday.

At a news conference set to begin in a few minutes, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a one-month lockdown to begin on Thursday, reports the BBC.

The action will include restrictions on travel, and the closing of non-essential businesses, but - unlike the first national lockdown - schools and colleges will remain open.

Johnson's move comes following similar actions announced earlier this week in Germany and France.

More details from the U.K.: All pubs and restaurants to close (though takeout will be allowed), no mixing of families inside of homes, travel within country will be discouraged, overnight stays allowed only for work, international travel banned except for work.