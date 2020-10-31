The market took a drubbing last week that it has not seen since March. And it looks like the megacap and stay-at-home stocks are losing their status as the new safety in the face of rising COVID cases.

The S&P ended the week down 5.6% , the biggest drop since it fell 15% the week of March 15. The broader market had been supported through October in the 3,400 area, but lost that and the 3,300 level this week. It was down about 2.8% for October.

The Nasdaq closed the week off 5.5% . It dropped 12.6% the week of March 15. It finished October down about 2.3%.

All 11 S&P sectors finished down, unsurprisingly.

The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) lost 6.66% for the week. The SPDR Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) fell 6.5% , and the SPDR Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) dropped 6.4% .

In XLY, it was the recovery plays, which have been volatile throughout the COVID period, that were hit the hardest.

Department stores like Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) -15.6% , cruise lines like Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) -12.5% (despite being one of the only areas that rallied Friday as the CDC set guidelines for a restart of voyages), and casinos like MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) -11.9% all struggled.

The Fab 5 megacaps also fell sharply for the week, having their outsize effect on the broader averages.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was the biggest decliner, down 7.6% , after earnings that were, on the face of it, good but drew questions about ads in 2021.

The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell below its 50-day simple moving average on Tuesday and quickly dropped below its 100-day SMA on Thursday. The ETF is just 4.5% above its 200-day SMA right now.

The Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) edged below its upward-sloping 100-day SMA, but still has a good cushion against the 200-day SMA.

Under the Radar

For a while, the Treasury market has been acting more like the equity market, just like gold. But during the last week’s selloff, the traditional risk-off-to-bonds trade seemed to recover.

The 10-year Treasury yield slumped at the beginning of the week. But at the end it was back at 0.87%, at the June levels.