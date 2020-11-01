Alliant Energy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)LNTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $902.77M (-8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.