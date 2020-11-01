Steris Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)STEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Steris (NYSE:STE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $719.54M (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.