Esperion Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ET By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.57 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.04M (+312.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESPR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.