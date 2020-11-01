BWX Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 7:50 AM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)BWXTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $489.24M (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWXT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.