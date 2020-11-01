Trex Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)TREXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Trex (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-47.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.94M (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TREX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.