Ingersoll-Rand Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)IRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-84.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (-70.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.