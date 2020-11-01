Horizon Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 7:53 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)HZNPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+51.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $531.11M (+58.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Adj. gross margin of 87.4% and EBITDA of $224.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.