Waste Management Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 7:54 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)WMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.74B (-5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.