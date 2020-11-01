Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)JAZZBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.08 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $577.62M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JAZZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.