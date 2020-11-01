Halozyme Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)HALOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+223.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.35M (+28.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HALO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.