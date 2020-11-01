Lumber Liquidators Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 9:05 AM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)LLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.63M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 37.8%; and operating margin of 3.3% for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, LL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.