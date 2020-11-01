Travelers to New York will need a negative COVID-19 test - Cuomo

Doing away with the Tri-State Travel Advisory, Governor Andrew Cuomo is now requiring people coming to New York to test negative, with the exception of residents from the contiguous states of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Travelers will be required to get tested for COVID-19 three days before arriving in the Empire State. They will then need to quarantine for three days once they arrive, and get tested again on the fourth day. Should the test come back negative, they could exit quarantine. If a person chooses not to get tested, they must quarantine for 14 days.

New York residents returning from travel under 24 hours outside the state do not need to take a test before coming back, however, they must take a test after returning.

It's still not clear how the measures will be strictly enforced, but according to data released Saturday by Johns Hopkins, the U.S. added 99,321 coronavirus cases and 1,030 deaths to its tally on Friday, as infections continued to climb across the nation.