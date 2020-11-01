AMC Entertainment Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)AMCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.71 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.75M (-92.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA of negative $332M.
- Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.