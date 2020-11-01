Owens & Minor Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)OMIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+610.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (-16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.