Henry Schein Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 9:14 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)HSICBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-14.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSIC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.