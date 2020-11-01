Medifast Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)MEDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.49 (+88.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $242.5M (+27.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.