Wingstop Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 9:18 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)WINGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+61.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.11M (+26.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WING has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.
