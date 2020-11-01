AMC Networks Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 9:21 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)AMCXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-42.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $608.67M (-15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.