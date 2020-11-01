Insperity Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 9:22 AM ETInsperity, Inc. (NSP)NSPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $980.1M (-5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.