Arista (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.22 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $581.55M (-11.1% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP gross margin of 64.0% and operating margin of 37.3%.

Over the last 2 years, ANET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 2 downward.