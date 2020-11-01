SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.36M (-16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SEDG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.