Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $441.3M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP gross margin of 47.9% and operating margin of 28.7%.

Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.