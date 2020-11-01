Cirrus Logic Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)CRUSBy: SA News Team
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-42.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $310.18M (-20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.