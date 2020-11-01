Leidos Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 9:57 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)LDOSBy: SA News Team
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.18B (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LDOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.