Jones Lang LaSalle Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 10:00 AM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)JLLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-64.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (-27.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JLL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.