SBA Communications Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETSBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)SBACBy: SA News Team
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $2.06 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $516.26M (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward.