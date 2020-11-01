CDW Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.58B (-6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.